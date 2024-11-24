Fitch, Judith

Fitch (Carnegie), Judith "Judy"



Judith "Mom" (Carnegie) Fitch, age 90, of Dayton, Ohio, received her wings Tuesday November 19, 2024. She was born to Pedro and Viola Carnegie on July 28, 1934 in Harlem, NY. She came to Dayton (WPAFB) in 1968 with her first husband (Richard Evans, deceased) and their children. Later she married James Fitch. She worked for United Systems for many years but retired from Ohio Electronic Engravers. So many words can be used to describe Mom ... kind, caring, generous, soft spoken, creative, knowledgeable, patient and funny. But she could be so stubborn at times as well as mischievous. Like when she fed the vegetarian grandchildren chicken! Lol! She loved gardening, cooking, reading, sewing, crocheting, stained glass; she could build/create anything! Above all, Mom loved her family, especially those grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and most of her siblings; spouses, Richard Evans, James Fitch; daughter, Teressa Evans, and grandson, David Evans. Mom is survived and already missed by her children, Rehema (Kimaru) Wa-Tenza, Debra (Jerry) Haynes, Richard (Brenda) Evans, and Darryl (Margaret) Evans. Grandchildren, Mosi, Ayo, Sanyu, Nia, Elijah, Kyle; great-grandchildren, Kiama, Ayanna, Nas, Tay, Taj, Akira, Nova and Nala; Her siblings, Pedro (Betty) Kessler, Edward Daniel (Carmen) Carnegie and Linda (Jeff) Green, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and amazing neighbors. The family is honoring Mom's request for no services. Thank you to all who knew and loved her throughout the years. Funeral arrangements made by Newcomer Funeral Home Beavercreek.



