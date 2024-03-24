Fisher, Sonja

Fisher (Canode), Sonja L



Sonja, 81, of Kettering OH passed away Wed, Mar 20, 2024 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton after a brief illness. Born Oct 21, 1942 in Vinton County OH, she moved to the Dayton YWCA to attend Miami Jacobs Junior College, then served at Montgomery County Support Enforcement Agency for 28 years as a dedicated, dependable (and sassy) public servant; she retired in 1998. She was preceded in death by beloved husband of 35 years, William (Bill) Fisher ("Turkey!"); parents, John D Canode and Neva F Canode; sister, Betty Rutherford-George; and brothers, James and Larry Rutherford. Survived by brother, Howard Rutherford; sister, Sue Gump; nephew, Rick Fisher; nieces, Kathy Lindahl, Peggy Mangan and Maribeth Fisher; honorary niece Barb Ruhl; other nephews and nieces; best friends, Linda Condi, Ziska Williamson, Cindy McNaughton, and Nancy Lay; best neighbors Jessie Grow and Mary Ann Wendeln; and 2 half-sisters in New Zealand. The family thanks all the staff at Miami Valley Hospital ICU for their outstanding, compassionate care. Services at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Beavercreek, OH: Tues, March 26. Visitation 10-11; service at 11; burial at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made to Brigid's Path or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Sonja's honor (envelopes available at the service). Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.newcomerdayton.com



