FISHER, Richard

FISHER, Richard

"Dick or Scott"

92 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on June 10, 2022, after a full life.

Dick was born in Columbus, Indiana, on March 8, 1930, to Dr. Walter and Mrs. Ernestine

Fisher. His education was a bachelors degree in Electric

Engineering from Purdue

University. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and worked in the Pentagon for a period of time during his service. Post military service he worked for AT&T as an

engineer, supervisor and trainer for 28 years before retiring.

Dick is survived by his wife of 20 years Dana, three children Christina, Scott and Raymond, 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave, Hamilton, OH 45011. Funeral service and burial will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 10:00 AM at

Garland Brook Cemetery, 501 N Gladstone Ave, Columbus, IN 47201. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an organization that brings meaning to you.

