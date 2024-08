Fisher, Mary Katherine



Mary Kay Fisher, age 94 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on August 8, 2024. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 from 5-8pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 9:30am also at the Funeral Home.



