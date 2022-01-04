FISHER, Judith

FISHER (Mitch),



Judith Ann "Judy"



80, of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, following several years of failing health, with her loving boys and family by her side.



She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on April 10, 1941, to the late Robert L. and Mary A. Mitch, the eldest of four children. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, George J. Fisher, of 40 years. Judy was a member of the first graduating class of Shawnee High School in 1959. She retired from the Bob Evans Processing Plant. She also worked at the former Springfield Healthcare Center and Yellow Springs



Clinic. She was a member of the New Moorefield United Methodist Church. Judy was active in the Greenon Boosters, associated with the Enon Little League and was a member of the Worldwide Fellowship of Alanon.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her wonderful sons, Greg (Becky) Fisher and Douglas (Tammy) Fisher; her precious grandchildren, Erin (Jeff) Neely, Michael Wilt, Clinton (Diana) Fisher, Jenny (Johnny) Smith, Amanda Fisher, Morgan (Bryce) Haythe, Alaina (Eli) Tuttle and Marissa (Jacob) Wilcox; great- grandchildren, Mallory and Evan Neely, Ella and Colton Fisher, Kirsten Wright and Sophia and Madilyn Shingler and Jaxon, Berkley and Bellamy Smith. In addition to her sons and grandchildren, she is survived by her brothers, Jim (Bobbie) Mitch, Mick (Phyllis) Mitch and Bob (Duke) Mitch. Judy was a dedicated and loving daughter, sister, wife, aunt and especially



mother. Services will be Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11:00AM in the chapel of Rose Hill Burial Park with visitation beginning at 10:30AM. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Entombment will be in the Rosehill Mausoleum. The family would like to



express their sincere appreciation to Springfield Regional



Hospital and Ohio Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice or Dayton Children's Hospital Oncology Dept., in honor of Alaina (Fisher) Tuttle. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



