Fisher, Edward Frank "Ed"



Edward Frank Fisher, 7/19/21  January 15, 2024, was born in Orrville, OH. He passed at the Springfield, Ohio Masonic Retirement Community.



Married 62 years to Polly Ann Caldwell Fisher. Survived by sons Paul, Ludlow Falls, Jay, Baltimore, grandson Chad Fisher, and great grandson Andrew.



He was an active Mason for 70 years. He helped found the Morning Star Lodge at the Springfield Masonic Community. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at the Masonic Community on Friday, February 2 at 1:00 pm.



More info: Paul Fisher



Pfisher7@gmail.com



