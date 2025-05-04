Fishbough, Timothy Allan "Tim"



Timothy Allan Fishbough "Tim", 61, of London, left us unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 29th, 2025, at his home. He was born February 16th, 1964, in Springfield, Ohio the son of Frederick and Patricia (Miller) Fishbough. Tim was a man of simple joys and strong passions. He found happiness in the quiet pleasures of life-whether tossing horseshoes, playing a friendly game of cornhole, or casting a line while fishing. A proud veteran, Tim served honorably in the United States Army, carrying a deep sense of duty and patriotism throughout his life. A devoted sports fan, Tim cheered loudly for his favorite teams-the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins-never missing a chance to root for them on game day. He also had a lifelong love of sci-fi classics, especially Star Wars and Star Trek, often getting lost in the wonder of galaxies far, far away. Above all, Tim's greatest joy came from his family. He cherished every moment spent with those he loved-sharing stories, laughter, and time that meant everything to him. His sudden passing leaves an ache in the hearts of many, but his warmth, strength, and the memories he created will live on. Tim is survived by his mother, Patty Fishbough; his children: Matthew Straight (Erica), Kaity Fishbough, Emily Fishbough (Justin LaLonde), Eric Fishbough and Garrett Fishbough; two siblings: David Fishbough (Cheley) and Julie Castiaux (Todd); grandchildren: Julianna Straight, Machiya Klein, Cheyenne Straight, Gabe Straight, Jordan Fishbough and Greyson Fishbough; mother of his children, Regina Fishbough and nieces and other loving family and friends. Tim is preceded in death by his father, Fred Fishbough. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, May 4th, 2025 at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com