Fishbaugh, Ann E.



Ann E. Fishbaugh, 94, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Munich, Germany on January 13, 1930 to parents, Wilhelm and Franziska (Sirl) Laemmerer. Ann was an woman of strong faith. She was a member of Holy Family Parish and a member of Church Women United. She volunteered both at church and with the Atrium Medical Center Auxiliary. In her spare time, Ann enjoyed cooking, gardening and, painting, as well as playing bocce or a good game of cards. Ann is survived by her sons, Rick (Jennifer Guyler) Fishbaugh & Dan (Susan) Fishbaugh; daughter, Nancy (Mike) Woodward; grandchildren, Sr. Chief Petty Officer David (Amy) Fishbaugh, Christina (Kelly) Cooper, Nikki Woodward, Meredith Fishbaugh, Christopher (Kristin) Fishbaugh, Katie (Stephen) Malone, Elissa (Brandon) McFarland & Willie Woodward; 13 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence S. Fishbaugh in 2015; her parents; and an infant brother, Wilhelm Laemmerer. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio 45042 - OR - Atrium Medical Auxiliary Endowment, c/o Atrium Medical Center Foundation, P.O. Box 8810, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



