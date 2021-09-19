springfield-news-sun logo
FISCUS-AWAN,

Penny Lynn

49, of Springfield, passed away September 9, 2021, following several years of failing health. She was born June 10, 1972, in Wayne, Michigan. Penny had a special love for her caring dog Rowdy. Survivors include her parents, Deborah and Dennis Taylor; a sister, Alicia (Greg) Reichert and nieces, Jenna

Newman, Haley Coop and

Abby Reichert. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Coop. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

