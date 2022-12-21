FISCHER, Sherrie



Sherrie Fischer, 68, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was born on March 24, 1954, in Somerset, Kentucky. Sherrie enjoyed crafting, gardening, shopping, and keeping her house just right. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and going on trips with her grandchildren. She would look forward to family vacations to Disney World and going out west to Colorado. Making memories with family was her specialty. She is survived by her loving husband Bill Fischer of 41 years; children: Amy (Jason) Griffith, Kim (Dusty) Hayden, Billy (Erika) Fischer, and Toby (Melissa) Fischer; nine grandchildren: Jamie (Anthony), Cameron, Noah, Whitney (Liz), Brittany (Shane), Emily (Michael), Charlee, Chelsee, and Cheyenne; and four great-grandchildren: Oliver, Griffin, Lonnie, and Sophia. She was preceded in death by her mother, Clora, and two brothers: Doug and Larry. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 22nd from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. To view her memorial video or express online condolences, please visit



