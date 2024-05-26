Finnegan, Wilma E.



FINNEGAN, Wilma E., 96, of Springfield, passed away May 22, 2024 in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born to the late William and Estella (Utz) Burns. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Preceding her in death were her husband of 62 years, Charles; two daughters, Deborah Jewell and Cynthia Finnegan; one sister, Rosella Denson and a brother, William Burns, Jr.; in-laws, Walter (Mary) Finnegan, Betty (Don) Bush, Ronald (Frieda) Finnegan, Robert (Betty) Finnegan, Helen (Don) Martin, Patty (Gene) Thomas, Sue (Bob) Chandler, James (Betty) Finnegan, Morris Sine and cousin, Stanley (Harriet) Finnegan. Wilma leaves behind two daughters, Pamela (Tom) Davis, Springfield and Kimberly (Scott) Phillips, Clarksville, TN; son-in-law, Albert Jewell III, Warner Robbins, GA; sister, Mary Fent, Springfield; brother-in-law, Richard (Billie) Finnegan and sister-in-law, Dorothy Sine, Urbana; eight grandchildren, Edward (Ann) Holliday, Christiane Mausteller, Michael Mausteller, Andrew (Debbie) Holliday, Todd (Desiree) Jewell, Heather (Kristopher) Crary, Katie (Travis) Owens and Vickie Phillips; 14 great grandchildren and many, many nieces and nephews. Her hobbies include her love of bingo, gardening, collecting paperweights and antiques with her beloved husband, Charles. The family would like to thank Forest Glen and Ohio's Hospice for their excellent care and love shown to Wilma. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Visitation will be held a half hour prior from 10-10:30am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity.



