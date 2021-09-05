springfield-news-sun logo
FINLEY, CHARLES

Obituaries
FINLEY, Charles Jeffrey

Age 64, (AKA CJ or Jeff) departed this life on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. A memorial service will be held at Wed., September 8, 2021, 1:00 pm at the Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Ave, Dayton OH 45409, Rev. Dr. David Evans, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Wednesday at the mausoleum beginning at 12:30 pm until time of service. Facial mask is required. Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

