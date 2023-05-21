Finke, Debra

Finke (Vaughn), Debra S "Debbie"



Debra "Debbie" S. Finke (nee Vaughn), 67, of Villa Hills, KY, formerly of Chicago, IL and Fairfield, OH passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at her home in the arms of those she loved. Debbie worked as a court reporter for 15 years and as a special education teacher at Taylor Elementary for over 20 years. Whether you called her wife, mother, grandma, friend or superwoman; all called her fearless. She enjoyed card making, gardening, reading, her dogs, snow-birding in Florida, and traveling; but most importantly, spending time with her family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lona Vaughn, and her aunt, Leta (Mike) Benjamin.







Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Tim Finke; her sons, Timothy "Timmy" Vaughn Finke, and Jeff (Morgan) Finke; her grandsons, Parker and Henry; her sister, Lisa (Scott) Pollak, and several brother and sister-in-laws.







Visitation for Debbie will be on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 4:00PM-7:00PM at Avance Funeral Home 976 Winton Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11:30AM at St. Joseph Church 2470 Lorraine Ct, Crescent Springs, KY 41017. She will be buried at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.







Memorial contributions can be made to: GRRAND (Golden Retriever Rescue) and/or Walk Ahead For A Brain Tumor Cure.



To share a story or leave a condolence to Debbie's family, please visit: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.

