FINKBINE, William C.



Mr. William C. Finkbine, age 85, of Madison, Indiana,



formerly of Eaton, Ohio,



entered this life on October 23, 1935, in Butler County near



Oxford, Ohio, on the family farm. He was the loving son of the late Hugh Chalmers and Mary Elizabeth VanAusdall Finkbine. He was raised in the Presbyterian Church and was a graduate of the McGuffey High School in Oxford. In January 1960 he was united in



marriage to Janice Arlene Foster. This happy union of 61 years was blessed with sons, Rick, Ron, and Doug and a daughter, Tracy. He had worked early in life for the National Cash Register Company for 11 years and then two years with Bendix Rubber. He had retired after 25 years of service with General Motors-Inland Plant as a machinist in Dayton, Ohio. They



resided in the Eaton, Ohio, community for 19 years and since 2019 in Madison. He enjoyed Bluegrass music, riding and spotting the old trains and watching Ohio State sports. William died on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 5:15 p.m. at the River Terrace Health Campus in downtown Madison, Indiana.



A LOVING FAMILY



William will be missed by his loving wife of 61 years, Janice Arlene Foster Finkbine of Madison, Indiana; his sons, Rick Finkbine and his wife, Donna of Urbana, Ohio, Ronald Finkbine and his wife, Annette of Madison, Indiana, Doug Finkbine of Dayton, Ohio; his grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, Keegan, Maelyn, Levi, and John; his great-grandchildren,



Hannah, Molly, and JJ; his sister, Janet Pater and her husband, Joe of Hamilton, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and other



relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Chalmers Finkbine, died May 13, 1975, his mother, Mary



Elizabeth VanAusdall Finkbine, died November 6, 2000, and his daughter, Tracy Finkbine, died August 5, 2014.



PRIVATE GRAVESIDE CEREMONY



There will be a private family graveside ceremony in Oxford Cemetery in Oxford, Ohio.



MEMORIAL EXPRESSIONS



Memorial contributions may be made to the Wreaths Across America. Cards are available at the Morgan and Nay Funeral Centres of Madison and Hanover, Indiana. Online



condolences, remembrances and memorials may be left at



www.morgan-nay.com