FINK, Audrey

Audrey Marian Fink, age 95, of Kettering, died Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Kettering Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents: B. Thomas and Nora S. (Hillis) Fink and a brother: David Fink. She is survived by her sister-in-law: Carol Fink Webster, niece: Tina Mikolajczyk and nephew: Tim Fink, and dear friend Ruth M. Hall. Audrey was a Supervisor of Employment at Frigidaire, Delco Air, Harrison Radiator for 32 years; she used to say "Never Left the Same Desk"! She graduated from UD in 1949 with a Bachelors Degree, and was a member of the Dayton Musicians Union and was an active musician until 1972. A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tues. Dec. 28, 2021, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends from noon until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of choice. Condolences may be sent to



