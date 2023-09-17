Filcik, Helen K.



age 97, beloved and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Helen was a longtime resident of Kettering. She enjoyed a number of years first at Sycamore Glen Retirement Community, then at Bethany Lutheran Village. The family is very thankful for the loving care she received from the Bethany Woodview staff and the caregivers from Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Helen was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where she served her Lord in many ways over the years. Helen retired from Gem Savings, and enjoyed golfing, friends, and family. Helen's warm heart and honest and loving desire to share the love of her Lord Jesus with those around her was felt by many people whose lives she touched. Her family deeply cherishes the legacy and example of love she leaves with them. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Milan, on April 18, 2005; parents, Joseph and Wanda Kastl and sister, Charlotte Martin. Helen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Marcie Filcik, and her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Michael Tripp. She was blessed with 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 7 nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. The burial service will follow at David's Cemetery. In memory of Helen, contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Full obituary can be found at www.Routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com