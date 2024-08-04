Filbey, Joan Louise



went home to be with her Lord on July 31, 2024. She was born on July 27, 1933 to Walter and Hazel Arvin of Wrightsville, PA. As Joan drove down the street one day, a young man saw her and said, "That's the girl for me!" And she was! Joan married Hugh Filbey on June 11, 1956, right after his West Point graduation. Hugh loved her all the 55 years they were together until his death in 2011. Joan moved all around the world, supporting his Air Force career. Joan was a loving wife and the best mom ever to 5 children: Julie Ingalls; Thomas (Jeanne) Filbey; Barbara (John) Donaldson; Mary (Bruce) Bowsher; and Eric Filbey. Joan leaves a legacy of 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Joan welcomed family visits and was the heart of family holidays, birthdays, celebrations, and fun! Joan loved life and lived it to the fullest. She blessed everyone she met. Everything she said and did reflected her love for her Lord Jesus Christ. One of Joan's favorite verses was Psalms 122:1, "I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the LORD." Please rejoice with us as she will now dwell in the house of the Lord forever. A visitation will be held from 12 pm  1 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Patterson Park Church, 3655 E. Patterson Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45430. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm with Pastor Joe Godwin officiating. Joan will be interred at Arlington Cemetery at the convenience of her family. Donations may be made in her name to Patterson Park Church. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



