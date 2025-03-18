Fields, Sherry Marie



Sherry Marie Fields age 71 of Dayton went home to be with her Lord & Savior on Sunday, March 16, 2025. She was born the daughter of Burke E. & Mallie M. (Smith) Fields on October 30, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Herman Fields; sister Linda Sargent; sister-in-law Loretta Fields; 2 brother  in  laws Fred Sargent & Archie Webb. Sherry is survived by her twin brother Larry Fields of Dayton; brother Jack (Vera) Fields of Fairborn; sister Susie Webb of Texas; nieces & nephews Lisa (Owen) Eby, Jackie (Ken) Majors, David (Robin) Fields, Mark (Lois) Sargent, Matthew (Lindsie) Webb, Jason (Jammie) Fields & Larry Fields Jr.; along with numerous cousins, extended family & a host of church family & friends. Sherry was a loving sister, aunt, & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Sherry was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ & most recently attended church at the Apostolic Lighthouse Church of Dayton. She enjoyed singing & was a member of the Gospel Messengers traveling to different churches in our area ministering with her voice. Sherry loved her family & enjoyed going out to eat, attending family reunions & holiday get togethers. Friends & family may call on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 507 W. Jefferson St. New Carlisle, Ohio 45344 from 11AM  12PM where a Going Home Celebration will take place at 12PM with Pastor Bradley Smith officiating. Interment to follow in Arlington Cemetery Brookville. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of New Lebanon Care & Rehab, and Crossroads Hospice for the care & compassion that was given during this difficult time. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.trostelchapman.com





