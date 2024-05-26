Fields, Janet Fay



Janet Fay Fields, age 89 of Hamilton, passed away at Berkeley Square Nursing Home on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Janet was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 27, 1935, to Stanley Protzman, Sr. and Ruby Mae (Craycraft) Protzman. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1954. On June 6, 1956, in Greensburg, IN, she married Luther Fields, where they lived on a family farm for 9 years. Later in life they moved to Roanoke, VA, where she worked at Eli Lilly for 31 years, retiring in 1995. Janet also helped her husband on the farm until Luther's death in July of 2006. After Luther's death, Janet moved back to Hamilton where she volunteered at Fort Hamilton Hospital for many years. Janet is survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her siblings, Joetta Blower, John Protzman, Darlene Martin, Stanley Protzman, and twins Michael and Martin Protzman. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Dan Knisley of West Side Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Luther Fields Scholarship Fund at Johnson Bible College, Knoxville, TN.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com