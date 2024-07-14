BreakingNews
Ferres, Georgia J., 93 of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 in Oakwood Village. She was born in Cynthiana, Ohio on January 16, 1931 the daughter of Rees and Letha (Smith) Keplinger. Georgia worked at Olan Mills and Fulmer's. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband, Ronald; daughter, Teresa Donnan; siblings, Harold (Patricia) Keplinger, William Keplinger, Rosemary Dever Crowley and Moe (Pat) Keplinger. She was preceded in death by siblings, Joanne (Richard) Reuwer, Grace (Danny) Sassen and Joseph "Monk" Keplinger. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Raphael Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

