Ferrell, Tracie



Ferrell, Tracie age 91 of Vandalia, passed away Thursday January 18, 2024. She was born on January 17, 1933 to the late Emmitt and Elsie Ferrell. Tracie graduated from Phelps High School in Majestic, KY. She retired from JC Penny after 37 years of service. Tracie is preceded in death by her husband Hollis; 6 siblings; good friends Dottie Walton and Shirley Hendricks. She is survived by her loving daughters Linda Kay Ferrell-Schultheis and Nina Ferrell both of Vandalia; grandchildren Amanda (Mark) Arlinghaus and Candice Schultheis (Hans); 3 great grandchildren Anthony, Isabelle and Adelaide; siblings Betty Perry, Lacy Ferrell, Eddie Ferrell and Gale (Judi) Vance and dear friend Joyce Ferguson.Visitation will be held 10:30AM Saturday January 27, 2024 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. Funeral Service begins at 11:30AM at the funeral home. Burial immediately following at Poplar Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to The Charity of One's Choice or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com