FERRELL, Mark Elliott



Age 70, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, at his residence. He was born February 8, 1953, in Middletown, Ohio. Mark was a machinist for many years at Manchester Machine. Always seeking to expand his knowledge, Mark attended Police Academy classes, Jewelry & Watch Repair training and earned his LPN and CDL, holding careers in each field. He was a member of the F.O. Eagles 2309 of Franklin, Ohio and was a Past President. Mark was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union. He was a great outdoors man and enjoyed kayaking, riding his motorcycle and his horses. Mark was a Flintlock and Muzzle Loader enthusiast, building his own flintlock muzzle loader rifle and earning 1st place in historical competitions. Preceding him in death were his father, Elliott Woodrow Ferrell and his wife, Elaine Ferrell in 2005. He is survived by his children, Michelle Ferrell-Smith (Christopher), Kelly Ferrell-Hillis (Melissa), Marc Ferrell (Amanda) and Matthew Ferrell (Manda); 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his mother, Freda Jean (Cottle) Ferrell; brothers, Miles Ferrell (Cheryl), Mead Ferrell (Teresa), and Micah Ferrell (Nancy); sisters, Diane Easterling-Parker (Larry), Mona Howell (Ted) and Majel Travis; the mother of his children, Donna Peters (Ronald); 13 nieces and nephews; 18 great-nieces and great-nephews; and many extended family and friends. Family will receive friends and guests Friday, February 17, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Poasttown First Church of God Fellowship Hall, 6376 Middletown-Germantown Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 p.m. A memorial dinner for family and friends will follow the service. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family on this website, www.herr-riggs.com.

