FERRANG, Dorothy Marie
Aug. 16, 1939 – Nov. 26, 2021
Sometimes those who lead quiet remarkable lives provide us with the most memorable and loving legacies. That is true of Dorothy Marie Ferrang who passed away peacefully at age 82 with family at her side. She left behind a large, loving family; numerous friends; countless fond memories; and a world much better for her time in it.
Dorothy was born to Dorothy and Anthony Fink in Pittsburgh PA. "Dottie" as she was known to all around her, grew up in humble but loving surroundings as an only child. Her father and mother instilled the ethics of hard work and service that formed the foundation of Dottie's approach to life. Those
ethics mirrored that of the "Steel City" Dottie called home and her favorite sports team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dottie dedicated her life to serving others as a Registered Nurse and obtained her undergraduate degree from Slippery Rock
University and her Master's Degree in Nursing from West
Virginia University before starting her career as a Public Health Nurse in the Allegheny County Public Health
Department. Her nursing work continued at Mercy Hospital (Pittsburgh), Mercy Medical Center (Springfield, OH), Bethany Lutheran Village (Springfield) and other health care organizations. Soon after starting her career, she would meet the love of her life, James P. Ferrang, a fellow Pittsburgh native who shared her passion for music and family. The two married in 1960 and embarked on a 58 marital and career journey that took them from Pittsburgh to Charleston, West Virginia back to Pittsburgh and then to Dayton, Ohio.
Along the way, Dottie was often noticed as the lady in red for her favorite color that adorned her lipstick and purse. But she didn't need a flashy color to be seen. Her actions spoke much more powerfully than the beautiful color as she gave back to friends and her community. Dottie was extensively involved in volunteer work including serving as a nurse volunteer at the Reach Out organization providing health care to the underserved. She combined her gift of giving with her passion for music by helping others enjoy song as much as she did by
volunteering at Dayton's Schuster Center and the Dayton
Philharmonic. A spiritual woman, Dottie also served as a
Eucharistic Minister at Church of the Incarnation. Serving
others from her kitchen was one of Dottie's greatest joys and she provided countless warm meals and desserts for friends or those in need. She was fondly known as a "porch fairy" for her tireless meal preparation and the universally loved
chocolate mint brownies and Snicker Doodle cookies she
delivered to others. Each of her grandchildren had a favorite sweet treat and enjoyed playing cards or watching a Steelers' game with their grandma. It was from those experiences that Dottie became known as "sugar and spice" – sugar for her baking and spice for her contributions to the family "cuss
cup" when the Steelers were losing or she was dealt a bad hand during a card game. When she wasn't volunteering or preparing food for others, Dottie enjoyed exercising with her "Rec Center buddies." Whether Dottie touched others with encouragement in an exercise class, or through a meal,
dessert, an act of kindness or a warm hug, they were better for the experience. She will be greatly missed.
Dottie's passing was preceded by her parents, husband and grandson Cyrus. She is survived by her children Ann (Clark) Lockett; James P. Ferrang, Jr.; Patrick Ferrang, Toni (Jonathan) Bloom; Joan (Rameen) Tabatabaian; Jennifer (Michael) Norcia, 13 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
On December 11, 2021, there will be a 1pm service at Church of the Incarnation. In memory of Dottie and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends make a donation in Dottie's name to their favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to the Family by visiting www.DignityMemorial.com.