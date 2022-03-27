FERGUSON, Scot



Age 57, of Dayton, passed March 22, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Akron, Ohio, Dec. 4, 1964, to Charles D. Ferguson and Janet (Parker) Ferguson. When Scot and his brother Mark were toddlers they came to Dayton to live with their grandmother, Bea Davis Ungard and her husband Nicholas Ungard. Scot graduated from Belmont High School in 1983. He attended Sinclair JC and Brevard JC in Cocoa Beach, FL. He was a member of the famed Brevard JC golf team. He was introduced to golf at an early age by "Daddy" Nick. Scot began his professional career as an assistant pro and instructor at Walnut Grove Country Club and earned his PGA Credentials. He also was an assistant at Community Golf Course where he ran a successful Junior Program. He also worked part time in the family business



Miami Valley Fax and Toner Supply. Scot had a room lighting smile and a personality to go with it. He knew no strangers. He loved every genre of music. Scot was also a great dancer and a fabulous amateur chef. He was a member of the SAL branch of the American Legion Post 598 where he volunteered his time freely. Scot was preceded in death by his grandmother Bea Ungard and his father Charles Ferguson. His uncles Bob Ferguson, Mike Ungard, William Ungard and sister Laura Ungard. He is survived by his mother Janet Parker,



Nicholas Ungard, brothers Mark Ferguson and Terry Hayslip, aunt and uncle Jim and Saundra Walker. Aunt Carole Ungard, cousins Wendy Ungard, Todd Ungard, Leesa and Matt Poole. Also a special friend Millie Peerman. When Scot arrives in Heaven, we pray God gives him a daily tee time with a foursome of his choice. May God bless you our sweet "Scot Boy" A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, March 31st at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton or the Salvation Army in Scot's name. Online condolences may be shared at



tobiasfuneralhome