FERGUSON, Sandra L. "Sandy"



Age 72, of New Carlisle, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Soin Medical Center.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Donald L. Ferguson Sr. Sandy is survived by her children, Donald (Cheryl) Ferguson of Beavercreek, Lloyd Ferguson of New Carlisle, and Ginger



(David) Welch of New Carlisle; sisters, Kathy Thomas, Sally Baylor, Ann Merrick, and Florence "Kay" Long; brother, James Long; grandchildren, Bethany (Dustin) Schmidt, Sarah (Dakota) Swaffer, Joshua Welch and Hanna Welch; 11 great-grandchildren; and many other



relatives and friends.



Funeral service 1:30 PM Friday, December 17, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12:30 PM until service time.

