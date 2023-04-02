Ferguson, Phyllis

Ferguson (Clark), Phyllis Lynn



age 83 of Beavercreek OH, formerly of Keokee, VA. passed away March 19, 2023. She left behind a loving husband, Richard Ferguson, daughter Melinda Gradtke, granddaughter Ashlei Back, great grandsons Cole and Cayden Back, sister Reatha Robertson (Don), brothers Earl Clark (Freda), J.D Clark (Peggy) and many more family and friends. She is now reunited with her children Terri and Michael, and brother Harold Clark. She will be forever in our hearts. "We love you to the moon and back"



We will be having a Celebration of Life on May 6, 2023 at 2:00 at the American Legion 5700 Kentshire Dr. Kettering, OH 45440

