FERGUSON, Phyllis "LaFerne", age 92, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton where she had been a patient for two weeks. She was born October 15, 1931 in Middletown, Ohio and lived in this area all her life. She was a member of the Towne Boulevard Church of God. Preceding her in death were her parents, Raymond and Goldie (Martin) Brewer; her husband, James O. Ferguson in 1993; one son, James R. Ferguson; one grandson, Nicholas Durham; three sisters, Karen Clair, Marlene Roe and Barbara Ronto; and one brother, Thomas Downs. She is survived by two daughters, Gloria (Thomas) Blevins and Sandy (Pat) Kennedy; three grandchildren, James (Pam) Gendek, Phillip (Angel) Blevins and Crystal (Jerry) Carter; four great grandchildren; Phillip Michael Blevins, Holdon Thomas Blevins, McKenzie Blevins and Peyton Everett; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 13, 2024 from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Jackson officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 or Towne Boulevard Church of God, 3722 Towne Blvd., Middletown, Ohio 45005. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



