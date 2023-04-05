X

Ferguson, Marietta

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Ms. Marietta Deshea Ferguson

Sunrise ~ 7/26/1985 - Sunset ~ 4/5/2021

She is Gone

You can shed tears that she is gone,

Or you can smile because she has lived.

You can close your eyes and pray that she will come back,

Or you can open your eyes and see all that she has left.

Your heart can be empty because you can't see her

Or you can be full of the love that you shared.

You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday

Or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday.

You can remember her and only that she is gone

Or you can cherish her memory and let it live on.

You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back

Or you can do what she would want: Smile, Open Your Eyes, Love and Go On.



Loving & Missing YOU,

Family & Friends

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Brashers, Mack Dorsey
2
Hornung, Ralph
3
Infante, Joy
4
Creager, Mary
5
Danley, Judith
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top