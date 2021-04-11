FERGUSON, Marietta



Age 35, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am,



Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com;



virtual streaming link available.

