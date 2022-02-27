FERGUSON, Georgianna

FERGUSON (nee: Benroth), Georgianna A.



81, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. Born on September 6, 1940, in Lima, OH.



Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jerry Ferguson, two sons, Robert



(Heather) Ferguson of Columbus, OH, and David (Robin)



Ferguson of Beavercreek, OH, one brother, Mark Benroth, one sister-in-Law, Barbara Hunter of California, 7 grandchildren, Connor Ferguson, Jarret Ferguson, Sarah Booth, Jacob Booth, Brianna Ferguson, Jaelee Ferguson and Olivia Ferguson and 2 nieces, Yvonne Hale and Amanda Johnson.



Georgianna was a Registered Nurse, graduating from the Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton, Ohio. She then went on to teach Psychiatric Nursing at Dayton State Hospital. She also conducted Stress



Workshops at local Dayton, Ohio, High Schools through the Mental Health Association. She served as a school nurse at the Montgomery County, Ohio, Joint Vocational School (now named MCCC).



She loved people, she loved to read, and she loved to play bridge. She loved her family deeply and was incredibly proud of each and every one of them. She had a passion to be "everyone's nurse".



Georgianna was heavily involved in her church (wherever she lived); serving on various committees and representing her churches at many Annual Conferences. She also was a United Methodist Stephen Minister.



She has served on the Board of Warren County Community Services. She also served as a Human Resources and Quality committee member on the Otterbein Lebanon Board of



Directors.



A memorial service will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Otterbein Lebanon Chapel/MPR, 585 N. State Route 741,



Lebanon, Ohio 45036; with visitation at 10:00AM and



memorial service following at 11:00.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties/ the Otterbein Benevolent Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting



www.hoskinsfh.com. Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins



Funeral Home.

