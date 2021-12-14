FERGUSON, Denise L.



64, of New Carlisle, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born February 22, 1957, in Dayton, the daughter of the late Bill and Thelma Fowler. Denise loved being a wife, mother and Mamaw. She loved swimming and looking at the ocean from the pool.



Denise loved traveling all over the country on the back of her husband Gary's Harley. She spent recent years addicted to her computer, while shopping online and reading about



politics. Denise was a member of the West Enon Church of God, though her health had kept her from attending in recent years. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and



husband of 47 years, Gary C. Ferguson; daughters Diane (James) Kendall, Angela (Hal) Sommerville and Pamela "Nikki" Ferguson; grandchildren Austin, Destiny, Logan, Allie, Aaron, Bryce and Lucas; great-grandchildren Levi, Lilly and Kendall; brothers Michael Weikel and Keith (Alice) Weikel; sisters



Charlotte Bennett, Vicky (David) Easter, Vanessa (David) Allen and Tonya (Mark) Richards; lifelong best friend Rene Warner; brother-in-law Ken "Bobby" (Julie) Ferguson; numerous nieces and nephews. Denise is preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law LaVerne and Clayton Ferguson; and son-in-law Jason Mosley. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 6-8 pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The funeral service to honor Denise will be Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 10:00 am at the



funeral home. Burial will follow at Vale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



