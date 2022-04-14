FENWICK, Shannon

springfield-news-sun logo
Shannon Denise "Missy" Fenwick, 53, of Springfield, passed away April 9, 2022. She was born November 1, 1968, in Springfield, the daughter of Candice Fenwick. Missy is survived by her loving companion of 30 plus years; Mark Phillips, three children; Chris Fenwick (Andrea), Heather Maynard (Chad) and Marcus Phillips (Kate), three grandchildren; Jakob, Joseph and Gracie, two siblings; Leslie Fenwick and Tony Fenwick and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother. There will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

