Fennig, Ralph John



Ralph John Fennig, age 102 of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. He was a graduate of Stivers High School class of 1941. Ralph was a member of Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley in Arizona. He loved his Christian Faith and enjoyed reading his daily devotionals. He is survived by his son: Gary and Becky Fennig, daughter: Barbara and Tom Franz, grandchildren: Cheryl Fennig, Angie Fennig, Paul (Susan) Franz, Chrissy (Randy) Utt, Cathy (Andrew) Gough, Gary (Stacie) Fennig Jr, Jamie (Rob) Spiers, 13 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter Raymond and Emma Christina (Stein) Fennig, and sisters: Jean Haverstock and Carol Harning. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Ralph and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



