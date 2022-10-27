FENNER, Mary J.



Mary J. Fenner, age 75, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at The Ohio State University Medical Center. She was born the daughter of Martin E. and Eloise (Murphy) McAdams on January 23, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Gene McAdams, sister Grace Wells; father and mother-in-law Wayne and Lela Fenner; brothers-in-law Mike and Rick Fenner; sister-in-law Pamela Fenner – Frederick. Mary is survived by her beloved husband Edwin Fenner of 58 years; son Brian (Tammy) Fenner of Springfield; daughters Shelly Cassada of Springfield, and Julie (Tony) Gravenkemper of Springfield; brothers Larry (Robin) McAdams of Springfield, and David (Linda) McAdams of Hilliard; grandchildren Elicia, Kevin, Michael, Myles, Larry, Adam, Megan, Kylie, Jessica, and Jacob; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Linda (Frank) Stahl, Bonnie (Denny) Wright, Vickie (Dan) Crouse; brother-in-law Doug (Neci) Fenner; aunt Mary Kay Murphy; special friend Vicky Hartley; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Mary was a loving wife, mom, mamaw, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Mary was a member of the S'Allamande Square Dancing Club. One her greatest passions in life was traveling. She enjoyed going to Amish country in Holmes County and made recent memories on a trip to Europe. However, her greatest passion in life was her family, especially her grandchildren. She was well known for making huge breakfasts for her grandchildren on Saturday mornings, and her famous milkshakes. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 11AM-1PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



