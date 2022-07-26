FELSBURG, Mary

FELSBURG (Waugh), Mary Margaret



Mary Margaret (Waugh) Felsburg was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at age 86. She passed away peacefully at Friendship Village in Dayton, Ohio. Mary was born in Jackson, Ohio, to the late Chauncey Hogan Waugh and Margaret (Jones) Waugh on November 11, 1935.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: William 'Chan' (Betty), Gerald, Don (Martha), Paul, Thomas Wayne, and Johnny Waugh; and her sister, Loretta Waugh.



She is survived by her daughters: Tamara (Carl), Susan (Dan), Catherine; and son, Timothy (Sara); brothers: Fred (June) and Dan Waugh; and sisters: Coralie Waugh and Ruth (Jim) Bevins; grandchildren: Anthony Richter, Rachel, Mathew, and Leah Byrd, Saskia and Aidan Van't Hof, and Nathan Felsburg. Also survived by great-grandchildren Kolten and Alyssa Richter and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Until the end, she was sharp as a tack. She gave it her all until the Lord called her home.



Today we lost a mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed. Celebration of Mary's life will be held in Jackson, Ohio, date pending. Contributions, if desired, may be made in memory to the Dayton Foodbank or to the charity of your choice.

