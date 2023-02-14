FELMAN, Montie F.



4/12/1934 - 2/11/2023



Montie F. Felman, born April 12, 1934, in Dayton, OH, to the late Mary Etta and Morris Pacey Felman, passed away on February 11, 2023, in Indianapolis, IN. He will be missed by Eleanor, his wife of 63 years; children, Marlon (Sarah) Felman, Rebecca (Dr. Mitch) Pfeiffer, and Philip Felman; and grandchildren, Daniel and Thomas Felman, Scott, Harrison, and Zoe Pfeiffer, Jax Kobey and Micah Felman. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Dayton Chapter of Hadassah. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron Ruben Nelson Mortuary. Condolences may be made at



