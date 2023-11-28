Feldman, DeNeal



DeNeal Feldman, 92, passed away on November 26, 2023. DeNeal, known as Neal to his friends and family, was born on February 12, 1931. A lifelong resident of Dayton, he attended Dayton Public Schools, graduating from Fairview. He then attended The Ohio State University where he met his beloved wife Esther, and they became loyal Buckeye fans. He began working in the family business, Economy Linen, founded by his father Harry Feldman, while still in high school and joined full time upon graduation from Ohio State. Together with his brother-in-law, Milton Moscowitz, they grew the business into a thriving company dedicated to its employees and customers. After several years, he was joined by his son Bruce and nephews, and ultimately, he had the great joy of welcoming his grandsons, Martin and Jason, into the business. Neal and Esther were blessed with a loving marriage for over 70 years. They were dedicated to their family, daughter, Lynn Foster, and son, Bruce Feldman (Debbie) and nothing made them happier than to spend time with their grandchildren Erin (Jason), Martin, Amy (Gary), and Jason (Rachel) and great-grandchildren, Ava, Evelyn, Blake, Juliet and Chloe as well as his nieces and nephews, Irvin (Gayle) Moscowitz, Alan (Myrnie) Moscowitz, Elaine (Marc) Tenzer, Roberta (Marvin) Galler, Ellen (Tom) Drake and their families. Neal was a champion and cheerleader for the City of Dayton. He was known and loved by many and had a kind word and smile for everyone. He truly never knew a stranger. He was active in the Dayton Jewish Community and served on numerous committees over the years. He was a leader in the linen industry and served on the Board of Directors of the Textile Rental Service Association. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Sarah Feldman and sister Harriet Moscowitz. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 2 pm at Beth Abraham Synagogue, 305 Sugar Camp Circle. Interment to follow at Beth Jacob Cemetery, 4001 Old Troy Pike. Donations can be made to the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Dayton, care of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.



