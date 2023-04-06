Fehrmann, Norma Sue Hatfield



Norma Sue Hatfield Fehrmann, age 79, of Carlisle, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023. She was born on December 4, 1943 in Salt Lick, KY to the late John and Louetta Hatfield (nee Bowlin). Sue moved to Carlisle as a child was a graduate of Carlisle High School. She worked at Kroger as a baker. She loved gardening, reading, history, family time, and her dogs. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Louetta Hatfield; daughter, Tara Neal Pfarrer, and husband, Robert Fehrmann. Sue is survived by daughter, Tina Neal Pierson (Grant); son Jeff Neal (Tina); grandchildren, Lauren Engebretson (Erik); Wesley Neal, Lindsey Sullivan (Robert), Megan Pfarrer, and Sophia Pfarrer; great grandchildren, Eadlyn Engebretson, and Emry Engebretson; siblings, Carol Thompson (Bill), Karen Warwick, Faye Osborne (Sam), and Ron Hatfield (Kay); as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be on Saturday April 8, 2023 at 11:00 am at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005 with Brian Morris officiating. Burial will take place at New Jersey Presbyterian Cemetery in Carlisle, Ohio. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Fehrmann family.

