FEHRMAN, Jeffery Thomas



FEHRMAN, Jeffery Thomas, age 60 of Oakwood, Ohio passed away on Tuesday November 7, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton after a brief and sudden illness. Jeff is preceded in death by his father Gary Fehrman. He is survived by a large and loving family including his wife Anne (nee Hollenkamp); his children: Joseph and Abigail; his mother Patricia (nee Keneavy); his three sisters: Carrie (Eric) Ackerman, Amy (Bimbo) Welker, Stephanie (Doug) Weeks; his four brothers & sisters in-law: Nick (Natalie nee Wilson) Hollenkamp, Bill Hollenkamp, Mary (Rob) Kramer (nee Hollenkamp), Carol Hollenkamp; his 19 nieces and nephews: Emily & Kurt Ackerman; Callie, Charlie, & Casey Welker; Jack, Ryan, & Sophie Weeks; Jacob, Nicole, Sarah, & Hannah Kramer; Nicholas, Katie, Eric, & Caroline Hollenkamp; Karina, Sean, & Tom Hollenkamp; as well as aunts and uncles and cousins who were extremely close to him throughout his life but too numerous to list here. Jeff spent the majority of his career as the Advertising Manager for Speedway convenience stores. His 31 years there is better described as a calling than a career. His passion for the Speedway brand, his work there, and his colleagues was immense. To say he loved his work at Speedway barely begins to describe how much a part of him it was and all he accomplished there. More than that, he cherished the relationships he made and grew from his time at Speedway. He appreciated and remembered those who mentored him along the way and he cared deeply about the many he was able to mentor as well. He also loved all the simply fun times he had with his Speedway familyand there were many! Prior to starting at Speedway, Jeff was a graduate of Oakwood High School (1981) and The University Of Dayton (1988). He also attended Ohio State University during some of his college years. During his time at UD and until starting at Speedway, Jeff and a close UD classmate started and ran a successful, local graphics design firm. You might be surprised to learn that during those early years, young Jeff was the designer of the original Fricker's chicken. Yes, he conceived it, even hand drew it, as part of the promotional materials he developed for the restaurant's participation in a small, local golf tournament. Above all, Jeff was a family man. He loved watching his children play soccer and the other sports and activities they participated in. He loved the countless evenings and weekends spent with extended family at his parents' home which was a true gathering place of food, love, and some degree of chaos for kids and adults alike. Always an outdoor enthusiast, Jeff loved being out in the sun. He especially loved family vacations at the beach. Closer to home, he could be found catching rays riding around town in his top down/doors out '97 Jeep TJ, kayak fishing in the little Miami, or on his Cannondale squeezing in a 20 mile plus ride before the sun went down or he was due somewhere to which he was destined to be late. Listening to music was another true passion of Jeff's, especially live music. His taste was very varied and his knowledge vast. Many fun times were had with Jeff at the helm of the music. Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial for Jeff will both be held Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 1322 Brown St, Dayton, Ohio at 10 am and 11 am respectively. Immediately following, there will be prayers at Calvary Cemetery. Also following mass, a reception in celebration of his life will be held from Noon-4pm at NCR Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Jeff's honor to the Department of Art and Design at the University of Dayton at your.udayton.edu/tribute or UD Advancement, 300 College Park, Dayton, Ohio 45469-7056. One of his passions was helping young creative people develop their talents and their many applications in life. Arrangements entrusted with Westbrock Funeral Home.



