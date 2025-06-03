FEDRICK, Helen



Helen Fedrick, of Dayton, passed away Tues, May 27, 2025. Funeral service to be held on Wed, June 4, 2025, 11:00 am at Maranatha Worship Centre, 4501 Wolf Rd, Dayton OH 45416, Bishop Truman Martin, Sr Pastor. The family will receive relatives & friends Wednesday at the church at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Internment: Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. 3rd St.



