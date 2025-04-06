Fecher, Jerome "Jerry"



Age 89, of the New Lebanon area, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 23, 2025. He was born September 2, 1935, in Dayton to the late Sylvester W. and Pauline (Rengers) Fecher. His loving wife, Kathleen S. Kenworthy, preceded him in death as well as his son, Christopher A. Fecher. Also preceding him in death were his 7 siblings, William Fecher, Richard Fecher, Dorothy Haughey, Frederick Fecher, John Fecher, Jane Deis, and Delores Mescher. Jerry is survived by three siblings, Barbara Morgan, Rose Tunney and Harold Fecher. He is also survived by his five children, Douglas J. (Kim) Fecher, Jodi L. (Mark) Pitzer, Judith A. (Ty) Brown, Craig S. Fecher, and Keith D. (Ning) Fecher. His true joy was his family. He was immensely proud of and thoroughly enjoyed his 30+ grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 10am to 11am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 820 Bowen Ave., Dayton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial. A private interment at the convenience of the family will be at Calvary Cemetery. Luncheon for family and friends to follow service at MCL Restaurant & Bakery, 4485 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. As he was a passionate advocate for the unborn, the family is asking that donations be made in his memory to Elizabeth's New Life Center, 2201 N. Main St., Dayton, in lieu of flowers.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com