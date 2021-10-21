springfield-news-sun logo
X

FAUST, Howard

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FAUST, Howard

Age 88, of Dayton, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at The Hospice of Dayton. He was the owner of Carl A. Schmidt's Pharmacy, President of Miami Valley Pharmaceutical Association, a member of The Ohio State Pharmaceutical Association Board of Directors, President of Temple Israel Brotherhood, a member of the Temple Israel's Board of Directors and a

member of the Downtown Dayton Priority Board. He was a passionate tennis player, avid reader of fiction and an active learner at the Osher Institute at UD. Howard is survived by his wife, Ellen; sons and daughters-in-laws, Mitchell and Sara Faust and Jonathan and Deborah Faust; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Matt Maiten; sister, Sandra Abraham; grandchildren, Noah, Isaac and Jeremy Faust and Samara Maiten. Funeral Service 11:00 AM Friday, October 22, 2021, at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive with Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Donations can be made to Temple Israel Dayton's Brotherhood Education Fund or The Hospice of Dayton.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
DAVIS, George
2
CLARK, Kevin
3
COLLINS, Scott
4
CLARK, Deborah
5
CAMERON, David
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top