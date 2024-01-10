Faulkner, Sandra R.



Sandra Rae (Pitts) Faulkner's journey in this life ended on January 4, 2024. Sandy was born on June 1, 1944 in Frenchburg, Kentucky to Ray and Mary (Williams) Pitts. Sandy moved to Middletown, Ohio with her family in 1950 and is a 1963 graduate from Lemon-Monroe High School. In 1966, Sandy graduated from the University of Louisville's Dental Hygienist Program. Sandy married Douglas Faulkner, the love of her life, on October 15, 1977. They had 36 happy and fulfilling years together. Sandy and Doug began their lives together in Cincinnati and moved to Columbus in 1979. Sandy retired from the dental field in 1986 but she did not quit working. Rather, starting in 1984, she was active in managing her and Doug's rental properties throughout her time in Columbus. In 1992, she and Doug added antiquing and collectibles dealing to their busy lives and enjoyed these pursuits through 2005. Sandy's great passion was P.E.O., a philanthropic organization celebrating the advancement of women through education. Sandy joined P.E.O. Chapter N in Columbus in 2005 and held many offices, including president. Sandy greatly valued her Columbus P.E.O. sisterhood. In October 2021, Sandy began a new adventure and relocated to Tucson, Arizona to be near family. Sandy was happy to be with her family and her family loved that she was close to them and able to be more involved in their lives. Unfortunately, her time in Arizona was cut short by the ravages of cancer. She transitioned into death surrounded by love and the chaos of everyday life at her brother Frank's home. Sandy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, grandmother, and aunt. She is deeply missed by her family and faithful friends. Sandy is preceded in death by her husband Douglas, daughter Gwenda (Faulkner) Buckman, and sister Linda (Campbell) Christo. She is survived by son-in-law Kurt, grandsons Jad and Joel Buckman, brothers Frank Pitts, Paul Craig, and Todd Pitts, sisters Genevia (Pitts) Ballou and Robin (Pitts) Meadows, and many (grand)nephews and (grand)nieces. Visitation will be held Thursday January 11, 2024 from 5 - 7 PM at Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, Ohio 45044 where funeral services will be held Friday January 12 at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown where she will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215 or the Ohio P.E.O. Chapter N (in memory of Sandra Faulkner) to Ann Cruze, PEO Chapter N Treasurer, 4464 Emma's Court, Hilliard, OH, 43026 where donations will be directed to the Educational Loan Fund. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



