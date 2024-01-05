Fasnacht, Gary A.



Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away January 1, 2024, at Oak Creek Terrace surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born on August 24, 1947, to Norman and Merna (Butterbaugh) Fasnacht. Gary enjoyed his woodworking and carpentry. Gary is survived by his sons, Mike (Kristen) Fasnacht, Douglas (Conrad) Fasnacht and Jason (Joanne) Fasnacht; daughters, Jennifer (Bob) Calhoun and Heather (James) Davis; brother Wayne Fasnacht; sister, Janiece Acres; 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Merna (Butterbaugh) Fasnacht. There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. on January 6, 2023, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH 45309. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420-1890. Email condolences may be left by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com.



