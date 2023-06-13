Fasick, Joan

Fasick (Click), Joan Marie



Monday June 5, 2023, we lost an angel and incredible human being, Joan Marie (Click) Fasick. If you knew Joan, she would do nearly anything for you and lit up any room. She loved her church and was a faithful servant. She was a teacher's aide for many years. In "retirement" she delivered meals on wheels and played piano at her church. Joan was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and friend. She adored her grandchildren and treasured time with family. She joins her parents, her brothers, husband of 49 years Byron, son Scott and granddaughter Amanda in heaven. Left behind are her children, Mark (Vicki) Fasick, Denise (Bob) MacKendrick, Julie (Rob) Drake and daughter-in-law Martha (Scott) Fasick. Grandchildren, Chris, Jason, Kayla, David, Bobby, Nate and twelve great grandchildren. She joins Byron in donation of her remains to Wright State University. A celebration will be held on Saturday, July 15 at the Reily Presbyterian Church from 1:00pm to 2:00pm followed by a short service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to one of these fine organizations: Meals on Wheels, The Alzheimer's Association, or the Reily Presbyterian Church.



