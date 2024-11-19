Farris, Thomas David



Thomas David Farris, age 76 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at Chesterwood Advanced Therapy Center. He was born on October 14, 1948 in Hamilton the son of the late James and Gladys (Stewart) Farris. Thomas was a graduate of Taft High School Class of 1967, member of First Baptist Church in Hamilton and had retired from Ford Motor Company. In 2024, he was inducted into Hamilton's Basketball Hall of Fame. Thomas enjoyed coaching basketball for Butler County Special Olympics and golfing. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith Lynn (Allen) Farris; sons, Tom (Anne) Farris and Matthew Farris and siblings, Kathy Bowling, Kenneth Farris and Linda Antal. He was also preceded in death by his brother Wendell Judd. Gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, November 22, 2024 from 1pm to 2pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Memorial ceremony will follow at 2pm with Pastor Dan Clemens officiating. Contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of Southwest Ohio or Butler County Special Olympics. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



