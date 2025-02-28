Farris, Linda



Linda L. Farris, age 84, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2025. She was born January 25, 1941 in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Roy and Grace (Cheatem) Dennis.



Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She retired from Gough Lamb after 40 years of service. Linda enjoyed the outdoors, hiking and horses. One of her favorite pastimes was reading, especially the Bible.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Farris; son, Rodney Farris; siblings, James, Annie, Harlan, Bertha, Ella Mae, Arnold, Nancy and Wayne.



Linda is survived by her children, Pamela (Lee) Jenkins, Mark (Christine) Farris, Sandy (Kerry) Roberts; one brother, Bob Dennis; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be 10:00am 11:00 am on Monday, March 3, 2025 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Brian Morris officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com