springfield-news-sun logo
X

FARRELL, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FARRELL, Mary Jane

Age 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, with her husband, Mark, and her children by her side in

Kettering, OH. The middle of nine children, born on May 25, 1946, in Clinton, Iowa, to the late Helen Sullivan (nee Murphy) and Kenneth John Sullivan, Sr. She is survived by her husband and their 7 children and 25 grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Albert the Great Church, 3303 Far Hills Ave.,

Kettering. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. For

complete condolences and remembrances, please visit


www.routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
Woods, Alice
2
EDWARDS, Thomas
3
MASSIE, Rose
4
McCOY, Carol
5
Riesbeck, Bonnie
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top