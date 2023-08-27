Farmer, Robert Eugene "Bob"



Robert Eugene Farmer 92, of Springfield passed away August 22, 2023. He was born on April 12, 1931, in Springfield to Orville Farmer and Oreta Davis. Robert worked at International Harvester, Lagonda Plant for over 25 years as a press operator. Bob enjoyed riding his motorcycle and fishing. He is survived by his sons, William E. Farmer (Sharon) of Wayne, Ohio & Donald W. Farmer (Neva) of New Carlisle; grandchildren, William L. Farmer, of Springfield, Melissa Duncan (Brandon), of Wayne, Ohio & Patrick J. Farmer (Amber) of Springfield; 7 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Along with his parents Bob is preceded in death by his wife Betty Lou Farmer and his two brothers and one sister. Per Bob's wishes no services will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be left at trostelchapman.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com