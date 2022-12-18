springfield-news-sun logo
FARMER, Ophelia

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FARMER, Ophelia Elizabeth "Taffy"

Age 99 of Beavercreek, OH, formerly of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She is survived by her son Barry (Sharon) Farmer, their daughters Robin (Jason) Hissam and Karen (Greg) Roth, and great-grandchildren Dylan Hissam, Harper Hissam, and Etta Roth, and by her son Robert (Karen) Farmer and their daughter Isabelle. When she lived in Louisville, Ophelia was an active member of Melbourne Heights Baptist Church. She attributed her long life to her love of walking. While in Beavercreek she enjoyed many activities with friends at her apartment. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Farmer Cemetery, Tyner, KY. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

